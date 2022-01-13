PM lauds ISI’s efforts for national security, stability

Prime Minister Imran Khan was Wednesday given a comprehensive briefing during his visit to the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Secretariat followed by a discussion on national security and regional dynamics, with special focus on the ongoing situation in Afghanistan.

According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), the premier was accompanied by key federal ministers. Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa was also present. ISI chief Lieutenant General Nadeem Ahmed Anjum welcomed the premier and the federal ministers. “The prime minister appreciated the ISI’s efforts for national security, stability and prosperity and expressed satisfaction over the professional preparedness to safeguard Pakistan’s national Interest,” the statement said.

This is the first time that Prime Minister Imran has visited the ISI Headquarters after the appointment of Lieutenant General Anjum as the spymaster in October 2021.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday welcomed the United Nations’ funding pledge of more than $5 billion for Afghanistan to avert collapse of basic services in the war-ravaged country.

Imran said the UN initiative was the result of the outcome of a special meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) foreign ministers hosted by Pakistan.

In a tweet, he reiterated his earlier appeals to the international community to prevent a humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.

“We welcome this UN initiative which has followed Pak-initiated special OIC FMs mtg’s (meeting) pledged support. I have been making this appeal to int community to prevent a humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan where the ppl (people) have suffered ravages of 40 yrs (years) of conflict,” the prime minister posted on his twitter handle.

Speaking in Geneva on Tuesday, UN Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths has informed that $4.4 billion was needed for the Afghanistan Humanitarian Response Plan alone, to pay health workers and others.

UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi said they were launching an appeal for $4.4 billion for Afghanistan itself for 2022. “This is the largest ever appeal for a single country for humanitarian assistance and it is three times the amount needed, and actually fundraised in 2021,” he added.

According to a press statement of the UN, the collapsing structure in the war-torn country had left 22 million in need of assistance inside the country, and 5.7 million people requiring help beyond its borders.