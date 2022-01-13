Punjab govt launches plan to solarize jails

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar chaired a memorandum of understanding (MoU) signing ceremony among the prisons department, Punjab Energy Efficiency and Conservation Agency and Telephone Industries of Pakistan at his office on Wednesday to solarize prisons under the energy service company model. A 35-megawatt solar power plant would be installed for this purpose. The MoU was signed by IG Prisons Mirza Shahid Saleem Baig, CEO Telephone Industries of Pakistan Syed Amir Javed and MD Punjab Energy Efficiency and Conservation Agency Abdul Rehman. Buzdar said solarization would ensure an uninterrupted supply of electricity to jails. This would help in significant savings in electricity bills while ensuring prisons’ security, he noted.

Meanwhile, the solarization of universities has been started while solarization of other educational institutions is also in progress as the remotely situated schools and BHUs in south Punjab are being shifted to solar energy, he mentioned.

Provincial Minister for Energy Dr Akhtar Malik, chairman P&D, principal secretary to the CM, irrigation secretary and others were also present.

The chief minister has sought a report from the health secretary on the shortage of beds at DHQ Hospital, Narowal. Provision of beds to the patients should be ensured on a priority basis and they should not face any difficulty in their treatment, he stressed.