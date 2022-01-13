Usman Mirza, Jatoi cases a challenge for justice system

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Wednesday that Usman Mirza, GT Road rape and Shahrukh Jatoi cases were big challenges for the judicial system. In a tweet, he questioned why proceedings of these cases could not be held on day to day basis and why they were treated as ordinary cases? Chaudhry Fawad said that the prosecution and the courts should fulfill their responsibility in this regard. The minister said it was the duty of the state to take these cases to a logical conclusion. The victims in the couple harassment case retracted their statement against the accused, including the main suspect Usman Mirza. The couple in their written affidavit told the trial court that they did not want to pursue the case against Mirza and co-accused Hafiz Ataur Rehman, Adaras Qayyum Butt, Rehan, Umar Bilal Marwat, Mohib Bangash and Farhan Shaheen.

The accused had been booked and charge-sheeted after they were arrested for stripping the couple naked, torturing them in Sector E-11 of Islamabad and later uploading their video on social media in July last year. It is also pertinent to note that on Monday it was reported that Shahrukh Jatoi, the murder convict of the 2012 Shahzeb murder case, was living a “lavish life” on the upper floor of a little-known private hospital in Karachi’s Gizri area on the pretext of medical treatment. Home department sources said a senior official of the Sindh government played a role in transferring the murder convict from prison to hospital under the guise of medical treatment. His presence at the hospital was only known through a leaked video.