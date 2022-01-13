Petitioner fined for filling unnecessary plea against PM

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) had imposed a fine on a citizen Fidaullah for filing an unnecessary case challenging the qualification of Prime Minister Imran Khan. The court directed the citizen to submit Rs10,000 fine in funds allocated for provision of lawyers for needy litigants. The court stated that such applications were against the public interests and caused wastage of courts’ time. The IHC had on Tuesday dismissed a petition filed by a citizen, seeking to declare Prime Minister Imran Khan ineligible for membership of the National Assembly. The petitioner, Fidaullah, maintained in the plea that during the Senate election, PM Imran Khan had said that 16 members of the National Assembly were sold and Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed confirmed the premier’s statement, saying no action could be taken against those MNAs. However, during the hearing, IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah directed the petitioner to ask an MNA from his constituency to file a petition like this and dismissed the petition, declaring it non-maintainable.













