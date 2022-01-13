Asian Open Taekwondo to be held in Islamabad in November

ISLAMABAD: The Asian Taekwondo Union has announced Pakistan as hosts for the Asian Open Taekwondo Championships, which will be held here in November this year. According to Pakistan Taekwondo Federation, Pakistan won an e-vote conduced by the ATU from Dec 29 to Jan 6 to select the hosting country for the fourth edition of the championships. “The finest athletes from various countries will be coming to Islamabad for this event,” said a PTF press release. It said that athletes aged 17 and above were going to participate in Senior Male and Female Khyrougi Event.

Local and international referees will also be part of the event and PTF president retired Lt Col Waseem Ahmed said that Pakistan will “deliver the Asia Open in sincere spirit and genuine warmth in our beautiful capital Islamabad”. Waseem added that such events are beneficial for the professional development of Pakistan’s athletes and officials and will improve the organisations skills of the national sports federations.