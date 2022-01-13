Jemima shares her love for Pakistani truck art

Jemima Goldsmith, the ex-wife of Prime Minister Imran Khan and a British journalist, shared her love for Pakistani truck art. In a tweet, Jemima shared images of truck art and a recent piece by Pakistan’s well-known truck artist, Haider Ali from Sahiwal in which he applied his truck painting skills on sneakers. Jemima wrote in her tweet, “Meanwhile I’m still obsessed by Pakistani truck art. When I first visited Pakistan 27 years ago I thought there must be a carnival happening – every truck, bus, rickshaw and motorbike uniquely & lovingly decorated. I need these trainers as a memento.” She expressed her wish to get a pair of shoes as a “memento”, saying she is “obsessed” by Pakistani truck art.













