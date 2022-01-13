NAB Balochistan recovers Rs 6bn

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Balochistan has filed around 20 references in the accountability courts, arrested eight accused and directly and indirectly recovered approximately rupees six billion in cash and kind looted amount from the corrupt elements during the year 2021.

More than 150 cases of alleged corruption involving hundreds of high-ranking government officers and former and sitting members of parliament were being investigated while 120 references of billions of rupees of corruption are under trial in the honourable accountability courts, said news release issued here on Wednesday.

The year 2021 proved to be an important year for NAB Balochistan in which the verdict in the most awaited Mushtaq Raisani case was announced in which not only the accused were sentenced by the esteemed court but directives for the confiscation of the movable and immovable assets worth billions of rupees were also issued. Accountability courts also sentenced the accused of corruption in 16 other references field by the NAB in the courts during the same span.

With the efforts of NAB Balochistan and assistance of the esteemed court, government lands worth billion of rupee in Gwadar have been saved from falling prey to corruption. In addition to taking practical steps to complete various development projects in Balochsitan that have been delayed to the detriment of the national exchequer, the immediate action of the NAB has also saved thousands of people from fraud in various private housing schemes. NAB Balochistan has formed a committee on “Land issues in Gwadar” to bring reforms in the departmental roles that lead to corruption under the National Accountability Bureau’s three-pronged strategy to curb corruption.