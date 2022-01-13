Sindh govt to ensure protection of human rights, says SACM

The Government of Sindh is taking all possible steps to ensure the protection of human rights and in this regard the recommendations and suggestions forwarded by NGOs and members of civil society will be seriously considered and every step will be taken for possible implementation. This was stated by Special Assistant to the Chief Minister for Human Rights, Surendar Valasai while addressing a workshop on “Development of Human Rights Program” organized by the Department of Human Rights. He said that the Department of Human Rights was taking steps for the immediate resolution of issues related not only to women’s rights but also to minorities, transgender people, persons with disabilities and other human rights issues in Sindh. A dynamic Provincial Human Rights Vigilance Committee has been set up in this regard while a Fact-Finding Committee has been formed to collect information about the social media reports about human rights violations including child labour, forced labour and low wages at the Birck Kilns in Tharparker and Umerkot. The workshop was attended by a large number of members of various NGOs and civil society of the province.

Earlier, addressing the workshop, Secretary Sindh Human Rights Department Javed Sibghatullah Mehar gave a detailed briefing on the performance of the department, highlighting the aims and objectives of the department. Iqbal Detho, a member of the Human Rights Commission, emphasized the need to enhance the capabilities and capabilities of human rights department employees. He recommended immediate removal of obstacles in the implementation of forced marriages, Minority Rights Commission, Labor Law and other laws. Expressing his views on the occasion, Dr. Subhash Guriro said that the Department of Human Rights should be further strengthened in collaboration with educational institutions and universities. “We are also ready to provide research on various issues,” he said. Our university teaches human rights subjects, and workshops and seminars should be held not only in universities but also in colleges and schools.

He further added that it has been observed that human rights and social science education has been neglected by the government. Young people need to be involved in the field of human rights and we need to create social scientists to solve these problems. On the occasion, Ms. Rahima Panhwar said that the training and expertise of the staff should be ensured, whenever a person is nominated as a member of the Human Rights Committee, he should be active in human rights while Human Rights Complaints Cell staff should be trained to compile grievance data, and liaise with NGOs for better results and legal aid. Zahid Farooq has said that the complaints of helpless and weak people need to be addressed. Advocate Altaf Khoso said that departmental training should be ensured to enhance the capacity of human rights department employees. He further said that centralized and digitized reporting and monitoring system should be implemented for better results.

Meanwhile, Kami has said that the Sindh government has started the process of consultation with the community and civil society across Sindh regarding the transgender Bill. “We recommend that the legislative process be expedited in this regard and that the bill should include that families be responsible for the care of their transgender children,” she said. “We need to speak up for transgender rights,” she said. Kami said that Sindh Police has formed a group for transgender which is welcome. The state is responsible for the welfare of transgender besides other citizens. Abid Memon said that about 15% of the population of Pakistan consists of persons with disabilities and there is a need to include persons with disabilities in the government committee. On this occasion, Naghma Iqtdar said that we have to fully implement the mandate of our human rights department and prepare a strategic plan for the future. Naseem Akhtar Sheikh, Mukhtiar Kapri, Samar Abbas, Sajida Baloch and others also addressed on the occasion.