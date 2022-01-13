Police to ensure protection of business activities: IG Punjab

Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan has said that providing a peaceful environment to local and foreign investors and business stakeholders is one of the top priorities of Punjab Police. He said that all possible measures will be taken with utilization of all available resources. IG Punjab directed the Lahore Police to maintain close coordination with the officers of the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan and ensure security arrangements under a comprehensive strategy for peaceful conduct of the two World Business Expo to be held next month. Rao Sardar Ali Khan said that fool proof security would be provided to local and foreign investors coming to participate in the 10th WaxNet Exhibition and Pakistan Engineering and Healthcare Show.

IG Punjab reiterated that police would take all possible steps to protect business activities so that trade and business affairs could run smoothly. IG Punjab said that along with the business expo, a detailed plan would be formulated for the security of the residences and transportation of the distinguished guests. He expressed these views during a meeting with a three-member delegation of Trade Development Authority of Pakistan at Central Police Office here today. The three-member delegation included Director Khalil Rasool, Director Allah Dad Tarar and Deputy Director Rafia Syed. During the meeting, security of two international exhibitions were discussed which will be held in Lahore next month. Talking to the delegation, IG Punjab said that for the protection of foreign nationals and investors, Punjab Police has set up a Specialized Force known as Special Protection Unit (SPU) which is available to all foreign nationals, investors and experts visiting Punjab. SPU takes security measures from the registration counter at the airport for foreigners. He said that best measures would be taken as per SOPs for the protection of all foreign investors coming to Pakistan to participate in Business Expo. The Trade Development Authority delegation thanked IG Punjab for providing security and assurance of cooperation.