Total partners for road safety coalition in Pakistan

TOTAL PARCO Pakistan Limited achieved a major milestone by being part of the Road Safety Coalition Charter with International Road Federation (IRF). The signing was attended by the founding members of the charter -Total PARCO Pakistan Limited, Toyota Indus Motor, Unilever, Coca Cola, Shell Pakistan, PARCO Pearl Gas Limited, Engro Fertilizer & Niaz Malik Consultancy.

TOTAL PARCO Pakistan Limited CEO Mr. Mehmet Celepoglu stated “TOTAL PARCO Pakistan Limited is devoted to take all possible steps for sustainable development. Creating shared efforts for Road Safety is the need of the hour and as a responsible energy company our responsiveness to industry needs to be in line with the global best practices which will help us with joined forces move closer to our dream of safer mobility and better organization of roads safety in Pakistan.”

TOTAL PARCO Pakistan Limited believes that such initiatives align perfectly with the core belief of road safety and the prevention of human accidents and loss on roads.