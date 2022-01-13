Shehbaz Sharif’s daughter, son-in-law declared POs

An accountability court on Wednesday declared Imran Ali Yousaf and Rabia Imran, son-in-law and daughter of Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif, as proclaimed offenders under Section 87 Cr.P.C in Punjab Power Development Authority, Earthquake Reconstruction and Rehabilitation Authority and other government departments’ funds embezzlement case. The court also issued their perpetual arrest warrants, besides attaching their movable and immovable property under Section 88 of Cr.P.C.As per a written order issued here on Wednesday, Accountability Court Judge Naseem Ahmad Virk conducted the case proceedings and passed the orders after noting that the accused were given a 30-days time period to appear after declaring them absconders but they failed to appear and avail the opportunity and face trial. Thus, the accused were declared as proclaimed offenders, it added. The National Accountability Bureau had filed a reference against Imran Ali Yousaf, Rabia Imran and others. The bureau had submitted that funds of the Earthquake Reconstruction and Rehabilitation Authority were illegally transferred to a private company which was owned by Imran Ali and Rabia Imran.













