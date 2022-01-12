IG Punjab sought report of the incident from RPO Multan

Inspector-General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan has taken notice of the incident of killing of two persons over a property dispute in Burewala, Vehari district and sought a report from RPO Multan.

IG Punjab has directed DPO Vehari to form a special team to arrest the accused with effective use of modern technology at the earliest.

According to details, the son shot dead his stepmother and stepbrother in a property dispute in Vehari and escaped, for which a special police team is conducting a search operation.