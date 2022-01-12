Yasir Shah’s name cleared from FIR of minor girl’s rape case

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad Police has been declared test cricketer Yasir Shah as an innocent in a rape case, saying the complainant admitted that his name was wrongly included in it. Shalimar police stated that the cricketer’s name was included in the FIR due to “misrepresentation”. Police said Shah had “no links” to the case, claiming that the complainant had also asked to remove the cricketer’s name from the case.

Meanwhile, an Islamabad trial court rejected the request of Farhan for pre-arrest bail. After the court’s decision, the accused fled from the courtroom and police failed to arrest him. Later in the day, Shah heaved a sigh of relief on the development and said “the truth has prevailed.”

Shah said he was devastated after this incident, but refrained from contesting “personal vendettas and intended to take this through the courts of law to expose the truth”. He said that the harassment case against him had been dismissed with the support and prayers of his fans, family and the Pakistan Cricket Board.

“It would not have been possible without their trust. I am a representative of Pakistan. Whoever tries to defame me is defaming the country,” he added. He said only the haters of the country could stoop so low and indulge in levelling such allegations for personal interests. “I’m also in the process of filing a case for defamation against the ones who are involved in this,” he said.