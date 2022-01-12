NETP to emerge as important player: Shibli

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Science and Technology Syed Shibli Faraz on Tuesday said the National Electronics Technology Park (NETP) would emerge as an important player in the economic growth of the country.

“My ministry is shifting its focus towards applied research from theoretical through strengthening its departments, especially the NIE,” the minister said while addressing the inauguration ceremony of the NETP here at the National Institute of Electronics (NIE).

Shibli said the NETP would provide a platform for the researchers and students to practically implement their knowledge and develop products in the field of electronics. He added the ministry was also creating a strong link between the departments and the industry for commercialisation of local products.