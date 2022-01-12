CCI meeting to discuss 7th census tomorrow

The meeting of the Council of Common Interests (CCI) will be chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday (tomorrow) at PM House in Islamabad.

The conduct of the seventh census will be approved during the 49th CCI meeting.

The meeting will discuss LNG imports, the addition of 12 cusecs of water to the K-4 Project in Karachi, the establishment of a permanent secretariat for the CCI, and the Attorney General of Pakistan’s suggestions under the Indus Water Treaty.

The meeting will also look at how the previous CCI meetings’ decisions have been implemented.

The CCI annual report will also be given during the meeting tomorrow.