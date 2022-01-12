NAB officer booked from court for using mobile phone

A NAB investigative officer was fined for talking on his phone in the courtroom, the judge ordered his detention for violating court decorum.

According to reports, during a case hearing in the Sindh High Court on Wednesday, the judge became enraged when a NAB investigation officer began conversing on his phone in the courtroom.

NAB IO Assistant Director Kamran was reprimanded by Justice Muhammad Iqbal Kalhoro for using his phone in the courtroom. He ordered his detention as well as the confiscation of the investigating officer’s cellphone by the court personnel.

In addition, Justice Kalhoro cautioned the officer that he could be sentenced to prison for contempt of court. The IO then apologised for his conduct.