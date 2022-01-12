What is the best way to use WhatsApp on two or more mobile devices?

WhatsApp, the popular instant messaging programme, does not enable users to use the same phone number on several devices. As a result, you might have trouble syncing your WhatsApp conversations between two devices.

There is, however, a way for you to do it. If you use WhatsApp on a device that has your phone number legally registered in its settings and you wish to use the programme on another phone to access the conversations and media files on the other phone, you’ll need a completely different phone number.

Although you can officially transfer your WhatsApp messaging history between two phones the devices won’t sync. The transfer is one-way and meant for users changing devices permanently.

The two phones will now be linked and messages will be synced. This isn’t the best choice, especially for long chat conversations, because the software isn’t optimised for mobile devices.





It will, however, be useful for checking for new messages and sending a quick remark to someone.