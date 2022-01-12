What’s new with the voice note feature in WhatsApp?

WhatsApp, a Facebook-owned messaging service, has released a global voice note player for iOS. However, the upgrade for WhatsApp beta for Android is still in the works.

The global voice note player is a new feature that allows you to listen to voice notes while switching from one chat to another.

The feature has been rolled out for some beta testers today on the iOS platform, including WhatsApp Business beta.

As the above screenshot suggests, the user is listening to a voice note from the chats list. Under the new feature, the voice note you’re listening to won’t be dismissed even when you swipe back or open a different chat.

If you can’t hear the voice note from the chat list, your WhatsApp account is not ready to let you test the feature. So, what you are to do is just wait for a future update that will release the feature for more users soon.

The WhatsApp beta functionality for Android users is still in development, and there is no word on when it will be released.