SECP saved trees in 2021 by cutting down on paper usage

Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) urges the corporate sector to adopt digitalization, which not only improves efficiency and ease of doing business but is also helpful for the environment.

SECP, leading by example, has already end to end digitalized the company incorporation process and had also automated certificate of incorporation and stopped the old practice of issuing paper-based certificates. Moreover, a number of external regulatory processes such as Form 45 (UBO), Form (IV) – Limited Liability Partnership (LLP), AML – Notification and tracking directive, List of Shareholders, Registration of Alteration in Documents – Foreign Company: Form 3), Annual Risk and Control Compliance, and Change/Rectification of LLP Name and many others have been completely shifted online, said a press release.

Further, to improve organizational efficiency numerous internal processes have also been digitalized which include: digitalization and automation of Provident Fund Application, Gratuity Fund Application, Development and Digitalization of Fleet Management Application, and House Building Loan Application as well as digitization of SMART Objectives and Appraisal Management System, Promotion Management System, and Payroll and Salary Approval Process. As a result of the above measures, SECP successfully achieved a 55pc reduction in overall stationary usage and a 27pc reduction.