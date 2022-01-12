BWCCI arranges vocational courses for women

Bahawalpur Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BWCCI) President Rabia Usman has said that BWCCI has made arrangements to provide vocational and technical training to women of the area. She said that although women vocational education and training were being provided to female students at government-run vocational institutes in the district, but now Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry has also made arrangements to provide vocational training to women in the district. She said that three-month vocational courses are being offered to make women eligible.













