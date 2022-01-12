Haier announces ‘Forward Together’ as its core message

The brand building and globalization strategies keep magnifying Haier’s brand influence. Haier has been included in Fortune Global 500 and Haier has ranked no 1 Global Major Appliance brand for 12 consecutive years. Haier is also on the list of BrandZ™ Top 100 Most Valuable Global Brands. Haier celebrates its phenomenal success both on a global scale and here in Pakistan as the #1 choice of home appliances for consumers.

Every Year Haier celebrates its achievement, trust of its stakeholders, position in home appliance industry and innovative product launches in a mega event Haier Brand Seminar. Haier Brand Seminar 2022 is one of the biggest events marked on the calendar for the home appliance industry in Pakistan. This year, Haier has announced ‘Forward Together’ as a core message where Haier acknowledged their customers, dealers, business partners, employees and distribution network, and credited them as a major part of the brand’s success and made them believed that together we will move forward.

Haier Brand Seminar 2022 enlightened the audience about the smart products that are further going to ease our lifestyle. This year’s Haier brought a whole range of interactive smart products, smarter technology, smart services, systems and platforms. Haier gave a live experience of smart home scenarios at the Haier Brand Seminar where smart living room, smart kitchen and smart bedroom were set up and the attendees experienced the interconnectivity of home appliances and they were given demonstration of interactive smart products and devices for better understanding. And the audience were so amazed to see the new innovative smart products.

This year Haier Refrigerators are the Digital Inverter + Real Freshness Expert, keeping fruits and vegetables fresh. Haier Air Conditioner are now voice controlled and Haier Commercial Air Conditioner, are engineered to provide smart inverter and healthy living. Haier Deep Freezers have a complete range of convertible freezers now. Haier Washing Machines incorporates the One Touch Solution to enhance the performance and Haier Front-Load models were specifically manufactured to stand apart for better wash. Haier’s LED TVs with the hands-free voice control features is what we really look forward to this year. Haier COOKING brings safe, healthy, and smart kitchen appliances.

Haier Pakistan’s focus on building an eco-brand for IoT era has inspired many lives within the country, and continues to revolutionize the ecosystem of the home appliance market. With a massive range of products ready to meet the needs and wants of consumers, Haier Pakistan continues to win and inspire hearts across the nation and it will continue to listen to its customers. Here’s to another year of building an inspiring future together as we all move forward together into the IoT era.