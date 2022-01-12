Nokia expects strong 2022 despite supply crunch

Finnish telecoms giant Nokia performed better than expected last year and foresees further growth in 2022 despite a supply chain crunch and inflation, the network equipment maker said on Tuesday. The announcement follows a string of quarterly earnings surprises for the network equipment maker, which last October managed to boost its third-quarter profits despite a worldwide shortage of computer chips.

The group largely met expectations with 22.2 billion euros ($25.2 billion) in net sales last year. But it raised its 2021 operating margin guidance to between 12.4 percent and 12.6 percent, up from 10 percent to 12 percent.

The boost was related to venture fund investments, a one-off software contract in the second quarter, “bad debt provision reversals and some other one-time benefits,” the company said in a statement. Nokia now expects an operating margin ranging between 11 percent and 13.5 percent in 2022, with the forecast taking into account “estimated continued improvements in the underlying business.