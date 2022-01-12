Ticket prices for PSL matches: see the price list

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday announced the online sale of the tickets for the coming soon seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), which will being on January 27.

PCB, in a new initiative, has introduced an early bird offer under which fans can get first-class and general enclosure tickets for all preliminary round matches at discounted prices if booked before January 17.

The ticket prices for PSL 2022 tournament opener between Karachi Kings and Multan Sultans at the National Stadium on January 27 are as follows:

VIP enclosure — PKR2,500

Premium enclosure — PKR2,000

First-class enclosure — PKR1,500

General enclosure — PKR500

Ticket prices for the PSL 2022 finale at the Gaddafi Stadium scheduled for February 27:

VIP enclosure — PKR4,000

Premium enclosure — PKR3,000

First-class enclosure — PKR2,500

General enclosure — PKR1,500

Ticket prices for the other three play-offs scheduled for February 23, 24 and 25 are as follows:

VIP enclosure — PKR3,000

Premium enclosure — PKR2,500

First-class enclosure — PKR2,000

General enclosure — PKR1,000

For the Monday-Thursday league stage matches, ticket prices are as follows:

VIP enclosure — PKR2,000

Premium enclosure — PKR1,750

First-class enclosure — PKR1,250

General enclosure — PKR250

Ticket prices for single-headers from Friday-Sunday are:

VIP enclosure — PKR2,500

Premium enclosure — PKR2,000

First-class enclosure — PKR1,500

General enclosure — PKR500

For the six double-headers (three each in Karachi and Lahore), the PCB has fixed ticket prices as

VIP enclosure — PKR3,000

Premium enclosure — PKR2,500

First-class enclosure — PKR2,000

General enclosure — PKR1,000