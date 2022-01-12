Daily Times

Fog disturbs traffic flow

Web Desk

More than passenger trains arriving in Lahore from Karachi and Quetta were delayed for hours due to poor weather, Daily Times reported.

The Karachi Express was 5 hours 40 minutes late, the Pak Business Express was 5 hours 30 minutes late, the Karakoram Express was 5 hours late, the Shah Hussain Express was 4 hours late, and the Shah Farid Express was 3 hours late, according to the Railways.

Awam Express was 3 hours late, Allama Iqbal Express was 3 hours late, Tezgam was 2 hours late, Khyber Mail Express was 2 hours and 20 minutes late, Green Line Express was 2 hours and 20 minutes late, and Jaffer Express was 2 hours and 20 minutes late.

Due to poor visibility, the Allama Iqbal International Airport had to reschedule flights and divert landings on Tuesday.

According to an airport official, a total of 14 flights to and from Lahore were rescheduled while Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight PK-186 from Sharjah and Abu Dhabi-bound flight PK-263 were cancelled. Flight ER 524, coming from Karachi to Lahore, and Karachi-bound ER 525 were also cancelled.  Flight operation was resumed at the airport after 13 hours due to reduction in fog.

