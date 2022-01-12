Fog disturbs traffic flow

More than passenger trains arriving in Lahore from Karachi and Quetta were delayed for hours due to poor weather, Daily Times reported.

The Karachi Express was 5 hours 40 minutes late, the Pak Business Express was 5 hours 30 minutes late, the Karakoram Express was 5 hours late, the Shah Hussain Express was 4 hours late, and the Shah Farid Express was 3 hours late, according to the Railways.

Awam Express was 3 hours late, Allama Iqbal Express was 3 hours late, Tezgam was 2 hours late, Khyber Mail Express was 2 hours and 20 minutes late, Green Line Express was 2 hours and 20 minutes late, and Jaffer Express was 2 hours and 20 minutes late.

Due to poor visibility, the Allama Iqbal International Airport had to reschedule flights and divert landings on Tuesday.

According to an airport official, a total of 14 flights to and from Lahore were rescheduled while Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight PK-186 from Sharjah and Abu Dhabi-bound flight PK-263 were cancelled. Flight ER 524, coming from Karachi to Lahore, and Karachi-bound ER 525 were also cancelled. Flight operation was resumed at the airport after 13 hours due to reduction in fog.