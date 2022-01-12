Punjab reports 445 fresh COVID cases

LAHORE: Punjab has reported 445 fresh COVID-19 cases during the past 24 hours on Wednesday.

According to the secretary primary health secondary healthcare Punjab, Imran Sikandar Baloch, two people lost lives due to the deadly virus over the past 24 hours, while the number of active COVID-19 cases in Punjab currently is 6,152.

As many as 18,966 tests were conducted out of which 445 came out positive for the coronavirus. Baloch said over 14 million of Punjab’s total population has been vaccinated against the COVID-19, while in the second phase, more than 26 million people will receive the vaccine jabs.

Education Minister Punjab, Murad Raas on Monday had said that more than 5.6 million children had been vaccinated against Covid-19 in schools across the province.

Taking to Twitter, he said, “91% children in Public schools have been vaccinated and 87% children in Private schools have been vaccinated. We, along with the Health Department, are moving full speed ahead.”