18 fire engines extinguish factory fire in Karachi

A large fire that broke out at a factory in Karachi was put out following a frantic effort by 18 fire tenders early Wednesday, Daily Times reported.

Late Sunday night, a fire broke out in an insecticide business near Piracha Chowk in Karachi’s Sher Shah neighbourhood.

Initially, nine fire tenders worked for over two hours to extinguish the blaze.

Later, the fire department dispatched bowsers to assist the firefighters in extinguishing the blaze.

Ambulances and volunteers from the emergency service hurried to the location after receiving the information.