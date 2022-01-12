Shoaib Malik thanks Atif Aslam for popping up at restaurant launch

Former Pakistan Cricket Team Captain Shoaib Malik has launched his restaurant “Rice Bowl” in Lahore and hosted a star-studded event.

Many Pakistani cricketers including skipper Babar Azam, Wahab Riaz, Waqar Younis, Ahmed Shahzad, Kamran Akmal, Usman Qadir, Hassan Ali among others were present at the launch party.

Pakistani superstar Atif Aslam also popped up at the launch party, joining the others at dinner.

Taking to Twitter, Malik thanked Atif, saying: “What a lovely surprise it was @itsaadee to see you pop out of the blue at the launch of #RiceBowl earlier today…”

“Sir tussi great ho, love you,” he added.

Veteran cricketers Inzamam-ul-Haq and Saqlain Mushtaq were also spotted at the inaugaration ceremony.

Malik thanked everyone saying that they graced the launch event.

Atif also met all the cricketers. In a video widely circulating on social media, they can be seen hugging and shaking hands.