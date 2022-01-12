5.0-magnitude earthquake hits Gwadar

GWADAR: Earthquake tremors of 5.0 intensity on the Richter scale were felt in Gwadar and surrounding areas, according to the National Seismic Monitoring Centre (NSMC).

The earthquake had a depth of 25 kilometres and its epicentre was the ocean near Gwadar shore.

People came out of their homes in anxiety and started reciting Quranic verses. No loss of life and property was reported from any part of Gwadar due to the earthquake.

Separately, an earthquake of magnitude 5.8 hit different cities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province, last month.

The National Seismic Monitoring Centre (NSMC) confirmed the quake with an intensity of 5.8 on Richter Scale rattled Mingora, Malakand, Battagram, Mansehra, Hazara and other cities of the province, sending people fleeing their homes in panic.

It had a depth of 180 kilometres with the epicentre in the Afghan-Tajik border, the monitoring centre said.

Earthquake tremors were also felt on December 25 in Quetta and other areas of Balochistan.