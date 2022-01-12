PML-N mulls strategy to block SBP-related bill

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President and National Assembly Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif has said that PTI government creates a new crisis in the country everyday while compromising national economy, sovereignty and security. Shehbaz Sharif chaired a meeting of the PML-N Parliamentary Party in the National Assembly at the Parliament House on Tuesday. Consultations were held on the strategy of blocking the passage of bills relating to State Bank’s autonomy. Expressing deep sorrow and grief over the tragedy of Murree, the meeting offered Fateha for the victims including other innocent children and extended heartfelt sympathy and condolences to the bereaved families. The meeting termed the alleged incompetence of the government as responsible for the Murree tragedy. The meeting condemned that the facts about the Murree tragedy were kept hidden from the nation.

“For 20 hours, people kept calling for help, but even within a 45-kilometer radius of the federal capital, the government was unable to reach them, which is a testament to incompetence and gross negligence on part of the government,” the meeting maintained. The meeting rejected the government’s mini-budget and the so-called autonomy of the State Bank of Pakistan and decided that together with the united opposition, these measures would be stopped by force. The meeting said the economy has collapsed and the worst inflation has broken the back of the people. In the name of mini-budget, a new torment of inflation is being imposed on the nation which must be stopped at all costs. The meeting said the SBP bill aims at handing over national economic sovereignty to the IMF which poses a serious threat to the national security. The meeting urged the parliamentarians in the government and the allied parties not to spoil their political destiny by becoming part of the anti-national process.

The meeting also considered in detail the report of the scrutiny committee in the foreign funding case and the issue of concealment of eight volumes by the scrutiny committee of the Election Commission. The meeting urged Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja to make public the eight volumes and the records submitted by SBP in the matter of foreign funding. The meeting said that the main purpose of forming a scrutiny committee was to expose all the records hidden from the Election Commission, not to hide those. It said the Election Commission should fulfill the requirements of law and justice in this matter without delay. The meeting termed the shortage of urea fertilizer in the country and the consequent hardships faced by the farmers as another criminal negligence and incompetence of the government and said that after wheat and sugar, now urea fertilizer is also being imported from abroad.