PTI triumphs in foreign funding case: Buzdar

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Tuesday said the PTI had emerged successful in the foreign funding case, as no one could point a finger at the honesty of Prime Minister Imran Khan. In a statement, he said those pointing a finger at the PTI had a corrupt past, while the PTI had given proof of every penny to the Election Commission. “The opponents’ propaganda has failed before the transparency of the PTI,” he added. The nation would be surprised if accounts of both the parties were checked, he said and advised the opposition parties having properties abroad to peep into their own deeds. Meanwhile, the chief minister chaired a meeting at his office to review feasibility of the tram project from Thokar Niaz Baig to Jallo along the Lahore Canal. Vice-Chairman LDA Naeem Ul Haq, Principal Secretary to CM and DG LDA attended the meeting. Speaking on the occasion, Shehbaz said launching Pakistan’s first electric tram in Lahore was being deliberated upon by the government. The CM directed that the feasibility should be given a final shape without delay for proceeding further and asked the quarters concerned to accelerate the pace of work on ongoing schemes in Lahore, as the development projects would provide substantial relief to the people of the city. “Development in Lahore is important and the government is committed to further improving the standard of facilities,” he said.

The spate of development work would improve the quality of life, he said and added that a 1000-bed general hospital would be built on Ferozepur road near the IT Tower over 124 Kanal area.

The past government launched development schemes worth Rs67 billion in its third year in power in Lahore sans the Orange Line Metro Train project, Buzdar said and pointed out that the incumbent government had launched Rs86 billion projects in its third year.

Regrettably, the projects were started without proper planning and the people faced the consequences, as the exhibitory projects had tremendously burdened the provincial kitty.

However, the PTI government designed projects to improve the city’s infrastructure with proper planning, the CM added.