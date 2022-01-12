PPP, PML-N funding case: plea filed for early hearing

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf filed a petition with the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday, seeking early hearing of the case pertaining to provision of a complete record by both the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on foreign funding. The application was moved by Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib who pleaded that the chief election commissioner direct the scrutiny committee to follow the same process in the PTI’s petition as followed in a case filed by Akbar S Babar against the funding of ruling party, said a news release issued by the minister’s office. The PTI financial experts and chartered accountants could not complete the perusal of both the PML-N and PPP financial documents due to incomplete record provided to the scrutiny committee. The minister had informed the committee about the grievances which were not redressed. The ruling party, then, submitted an interim report to the authority on financial record of both the parties. It was also prayed in the petition that the case pertaining to perusal of bank accounts of both the PPP and PML-N were pending with national election watchdog and should also be decided at the earliest.













