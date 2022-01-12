Expats are asset of the nation: governor

In order to ensure timely redressal of the grievances, Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has decided to devote one day in a week to the overseas Pakistanis to listen their problems and will meet them on Fridays at the Governor’s House.

During a meeting with Vice Chairman Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab Syed Makhdoom Tariq at the Governor’s House here on Tuesday, he said, “Being a former overseas Pakistani, I am aware of the problems faced by the overseas Pakistanis and will meet them every Friday,” adding that doors of the Governor’s House are open to them all the time in case of an urgent matter.

Coordinator to Governor Punjab on Overseas Pakistanis Farooq Arshad and a large number of overseas Pakistanis were present during the meeting. Governor Punjab Chaudhry Sarwar said overseas Pakistanis are asset of the nation and they will never be left alone, adding that special seats should be allocated for overseas Pakistanis in the provincial and national legislatures as the right to vote is not enough to hail services of the overseas Pakistanis for the country. He further said that seats for overseas Pakistanis should also be increased in Azad Kashmir legislative assembly.

However, Governor Punjab Chaudhry Sarwar advised the overseas Pakistanis to take active part in politics of the European countries of residence, adding that it is vital to thwart Indian propaganda in Europe. “I am glad that overseas Pakistanis are becoming more successful than the Indians in British politics and the political influence of overseas Pakistanis in Britain has increased over the years,” he said.

“Giving the right to vote to overseas Pakistanis is a historic step of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led government of Prime Minister Imran Khan”, he said, adding that, under the PTI government initiative special judges are working at Lahore High Court and the subordinate judiciary for speedy trial of cases of overseas Pakistanis.