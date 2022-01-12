HEC announces foreign scholarship for session 2022-23

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) on Tuesday announced the Stipendium Hungaricum Scholarship Programme (2022-23) for students across Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

The programme, launched by the Hungarian Government, is for Bachelor’s, One-Tier Master’s, Master’s, and PhD studies. “HEC is the only nominating agency in the subject scholarship programme,” the body said. The last date for submitting the online applications is at 2pm (PST) January 17, 2022. According to the HEC, application hard copies are not required by HEC at this stage of the application process, the body said. As per required criteria for scholarship, the applicant must be a citizen of Pakistan/AJ&K. He/she should be between the age of 18-22 years for Undergraduate programs. The age limit should not exceed from 35 years for students applying for Masters degree programs. In the case of PhD programs, the age limit should not exceed 40 years (on the last day of the deadline).

The applicant must have completed HSSC/Intermediate or equivalent for application in Bachelor’s (Undergraduate Program) and One-Tier Master’s degree i.e. DVM, DPharm etc. The applicant must have completed 16 years Bachelors/or equivalent Degree for application in Master’s (Postgraduate Program).

The applicant must have completed 18 years Degree/or equivalent for application in PhD Program. The applicant must fill all the fields of the Hungary application form and HEC application form and no column or field should be left unfilled.

Certificates/Transcripts/Degrees to be attached must be attested by the attesting authorities such as IBCC and HEC. Equivalence of O & A level from IBCC is mandatory. It is the sole responsibility of student(s) applying for any professional degree (Medical, Engineering, Nursing, Architecture, Law, Veterinary Medicine etc.) to first get confirmed its accreditation from the respective Councils i.e. Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC), Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC), Pakistan Nursing Council (PNC), Pakistan Council for Architects and Town Planners (PCATP), Pakistan Bar Council (PBC), Pakistan Veterinary Medical Council (PVMC), Pakistan Technology Council etc.

IELTS/TOEFL scores as required, where applicable by the Hungarian side.

All applicants must submit medical certificate of satisfactory health condition (issued not earlier than 15 November 2021, a written certificate from a physician to prove that the applicant does not have the following illnesses: AIDS, Hepatitis A, B, C or any other epidemic conditions). In case of final selection, applicants will have to submit a bond on legal paper to HEC that he/she will not change discipline after final award of scholarship, and immediately after completion of his/her degree, he/she will return back to Pakistan to serve the country for a period as prescribed by the HEC.