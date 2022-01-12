Pakistan reports 2,074 fresh COVID cases, 13 deaths

ISLAMABAD: The fifth wave of COVID-19 is intensifying with every passing day as Pakistan reported 2,074 new cases of the pandemic during the past 24 hours.

According to the latest statistics shared by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), a total of 44,120 samples were tested during this period, out of which 2,074 turned out to be positive, showing a national positivity rate of 4.7 per cent as compared to yesterday’s 3.33%.

The death toll from the pandemic surged to 28,987 after 13 more patients lost their lives due to the viral disease in the past 24 hours.

The number of coronavirus patients in critical care in various hospitals all over the country has seen a minor surge and currently stands at 628.

On Tuesday, the federal cabinet decided against imposing a lockdown in the country despite a sudden surge in COVID-19 cases.

Sharing details of the decisions taken by the federal cabinet meeting headed by Prime Minister Imran Khan during a presser, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry had said that the coronavirus cases have seen a two-time surge recently, however, the cabinet has decided against imposing a lockdown.

People are advised to wear facemasks, maintain social distance and vaccinate themselves, he said and added that the cabinet decided that there was no need for a lockdown in the country in the current situation.