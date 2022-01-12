Javed Iqbal appreciates excellent performance of NAB Lahore

Honorable Mr. Justice Javed Iqbal, Chairman NAB chaired a meeting to review the performance of NAB-Lahore especially the convictions made under Section 10 and Section 25 (b) of National Accountability Ordinance (NAO) 1999 from Oct 10, 2017 to Dec 31, 2021 at NAB Headquarters. Zahir Shah, Deputy Chairman NAB, Syed Asghar Haider, Prosecutor General Accountability (PGA), DG Operations and other senior officers of NAB attended the meeting whereas Jamil Ahmad, DG NAB Lahore participated in the meeting via video link. During the meeting. Jamil Ahmad, Director General (DG) NAB Lahore informed the meeting that under the dynamic leadership of Honorable Mr. Justice Javed Iqbal, Chairman NAB, during the period from October 10, 2017 to Dec 31, 2021, due to vigorous prosecution of NAB Lahore, 63x accused persons have been convicted under section 10 of NAO-1999 whereas 185 x convictions under 25(b) of the NAO-1999.

During the meeting, Jamil Ahmad, DG NAB Lahore informed that under the dynamic leadership of Honorable Chairman NAB, Mr. Justice Javed Iqbal, NAB Lahore has recovered Rs. 2880.068249 Million and 4435814 Kuwaiti Dinars under section 10(a) of the NAO-1999 and Rs. 12145.682055 Million has been recovered under section 25(b) of the NAO-1999 from October 10, 2017 to Dec 31, 2021.