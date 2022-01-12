15 killed, 887 injured in 848 accidents in Punjab

At least 15 people were killed while 887 sustained injuries in 848 accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours. A spokesman for Rescue 1122 on Tuesday said 373 drivers, 39 underage drivers, 112 pedestrians, and 417 passengers were among the victims of the accidents. The statistics showed that 190 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 197 people placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 77 in Faisalabad with 82 victims and at third Multan with 47 accidents and 50 victims. As many as 693 motorcycles, 104 rickshaws, 98 cars, 36 vans, 10 buses, 34 trucks and 92 other vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the accidents.













