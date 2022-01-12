Haleem alleges PPP for political engineering to get favorable results in LG polls

Leader of the Opposition in Sindh Assembly, Haleem Adil Sheikh, Tuesday, alleged PPP Sindh government of political engineering in delimitation for local government elections.

Addressing a press conference along with newly appointed parliamentary leader of PTI Khuram Sherzaman and divisional president PTI Karachi Bilal Gaffar here at Sindh assembly building, he said that PPP can’t win elections from Karachi so they were making unnatural constituencies in a unfair manner.

He said that PPP’s ill intentions were evident from unfair delimitation and notification of towns in Karachi. It become clear that PPP was indulged in political engineering because they wanted to gain control of Karachi and Hyderabad at any cost, he noted.

The same was done in general election 2018 when a constituency- PS-99 the constituency of Haleem Adil Sheikh- was created on the area of a single UC with just 64000 registered voters because PPP always won that UC but people of the area rejected them and a follower of Imran Khan returned successful, he said.

He said that towns in Hyderabad were created by merging rural areas into urban localities to influence the results because PPP lacked voters’ support in urban areas.

It was vital to bury the deceitful LG system of PPP otherwise citizens of Sindh would be buried under heaps of garbage and sewage, he maintained adding that reinvigorated PTI was present on the ground and it throw away the oppressive PPP regime.

He felicitated and welcomed newly appointed office bearers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Sindh and Karachi division and said that re-organizing of PTI in Sindh was a significant decision and it would invigorate and rejuvenate the party in the province to come up with more strength and better organization.

Khurram Sherzaman did a great job as the President of PTI Karachi while he also possessed remarkable experience in parliament and it would be his second tenure as parliamentary leader of PTI in Sindh assembly, Haleem Adil said and hoped that he would play a vibrant role in the house.

Haleem also lauded role of Bilal Ghaffar who exhibited his worth as a parliamentary leader in Sindh Assembly, and said Bilal Ghaffar was entering the field for a big battle on the ground and his fellows were hopeful that party under his leadership would ensure a sweeping victory in Karachi.

Haleem Adil said “The party is on one page and we are all united on the decisions of the Prime Minister and the party.”

PTI’s newly appointed parliamentary leader in Sindh Assembly, Khurram Sher Zaman speaking at the occasion expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister for posing his trust and said that their captain was Prime Minister Imran Khan who knows which player to be fielded at certain position. “A twenty-20 has begun following tests and one days,” he added.

Khuram Sherzaman lamented the attitude of the Speaker Sindh Assembly and said that they wanted change in the attitude because they were elected representatives of the people and wanted to contribute positively for people friendly legislation and resolution of problems being faced by the masses.

They don’t let the opposition leader to speak neither opposition members were allowed to speak in Sindh Assembly while opposition was also deprived of representation in committees, he noted and said that image of Sindh Assembly was distorted across the country.

“If the attitude does not change, our members will meet the Speaker National Assembly and inform him about PPP’s undemocratic attitude in Sindh Assembly,” Zherzaman said adding that Bilawal could also be restrained from making long speeches in National Assembly.

He announced to take up in Election Commission of Pakistan and courts of law case of two turncoat PTI members Aslam Abro and Shehryar Shar who reached in assembly on the mandate of Imran Khan but did not vote to PTI in the Senate election and supported treasury benches in budget.

“We will set the case of these two members as an example by making those traitors accountable before the people,” he vowed.

Khuram said that PTI would continue exposing Sindh government which had turned entire province into ‘Moen jo Daro’. The whole book can be written on corruption and inefficiency of PPP and its chief minister as children were starving to death in Tharparkar, people were dying of AIDS in Larkana and wheat sacks were eaten by rats.

Bilal Gaffar speaking at the occasion expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Imran Khan, president PTI Sindh Ali Zaidi and PTI leadership on his appointment as divisional president of PTI. He said that it was only possible in PTI that a worker was elevated to such a position while PPP and PML-N were engaged in hereditary politics.

He vowed that PTI would be organized to the grass root level and a strong and effective protest would be organized across the province. PTI wanted an effective and comprehensive legislation on local government system so that basic problems of masses could be done, he said.