9,800 food packets distributed among tourists in Murree

APP

Rawalpindi district administration has provided 9800 cooked food packets to tourists in Murree during Jan 7 to 11.

According to a district administration spokesman, 650 blankets and 9500 packets of dry fruits were also distributed. He informed that the district administration and Provincial Disaster Management Authority were conducting a survey in far-flung areas of Murree to supply food items to the residents. He said that 1100 ration packets of 20 kg were ready which would be distributed among the local population.

