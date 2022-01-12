HED launches training course for college teachers

The Higher Education Department Punjab launched the next batches of promotion training of more than 200 lecturers/instructors and assistant professors/senior instructors through Punjab Higher Education Commission. The curricula of online promotion training have been revamped to map the job skills and the in-demand skills required by the new Undergraduate Education Policy of Pakistan. The skills targeted in this training will include basics of andragogy and assessment, metacognition, blended learning, inclusive education, reflective teaching, classroom management, developmental learning, career counselling, creative & critical thinking, service rules, and performance evaluation. The Higher Education Department Punjab has already announced the rebranding and expansion of its professional development and training activities by establishing a separate College Reforms and Training Wing at Civil Secretariat Lahore. The CR&T Wing coordinates with the training section of Directorate of Public Instruction to provide professional development programming for the college cadre by utilizing the best available resources.

As anticipated by Syed Javed Iqbal Bokhari, Secretary Higher Education Punjab, the Department will continue to build the capacity of all professionals in the public and even private colleges through training and educational experiences. The Department, he said, is also developing working collaborations with development partners like UNICEF and British Council to seek their technical support for meeting the academic and leadership training needs of college teachers. Bokhari described the CR&T Wing as a step in developing learning cohorts of college teachers and managers to enable them to refresh, expand and apply their professional and technical knowledge.