Applications open for NIC’s cohort

The National Incubation Center is the start-up innovation and entrepreneurial hub of Pakistan, managed by Teamup and Jazz in collaboration with Ignite and the Ministry of Information Technology. Since its inception in 2016, the NIC has incubated 11 cohorts, consisting of more than 250 start-ups that have gone on to create more than 15,000 jobs and earn revenue exceeding 2.5 billion PKR.

The NIC acts as a bridge between entrepreneurs, innovators, and investors, a hub for innovation. It is a place to nurture and grow talent from across Pakistan. From being awarded the best facility by Forbes, to winning global competitions the National Incubation Center has several accolades in its name. Boosting women empowerment is one of the core values of the NIC, owing to which 114 women entrepreneurs are part of the NIC.