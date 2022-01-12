Seminar on role of minorities held at IAC

A large number of students and teachers participated in the seminar held at the Institute of Art and Culture, Lahore. Provincial Minister for Minority Affairs and Human Rights Ejaz Alam Augustine participated as the special guest in the seminar on the role of minorities in the construction and development of Pakistan. Member Sindh Assembly Dewan Sachal, Former Chief Justice Lahore High Court Justice (retd) Anwarul Haq, Prof. Kalyan Singh, General (retd) Ghulam Mustafa, Syeda Mehnaz Naqvi, Rao Mazhar Hayat also graced the occasion. PTI Sindh Assembly member Dewan Sachal in his address said that the impression that the Hindu community is migrating from Pakistan is wrong. He said that the law is never wrong if it is fully implemented. He said that those who made false accusations have not been punished to date, although according to the law, those who make false accusations should be punished. He said that the youth must be aware of religious tolerance and equality.

Former Chief Justice Lahore High Court Justice R Anwarul Haq said that the police and judiciary of Pakistan are following the laws made in 1860 and the laws of that time were made for slaves. He said that unfortunately the law enforcement system in Pakistan could not be customized. Rao Mazhar Hayat, a retired bureaucrat, and education scholar said that prejudice and inhumane treatment is being meted out to minorities in Pakistan due to which the minority people are in a state of fear and there is a big role that cannot be forgotten. Chief Guest of the Seminar, Provincial Minister for Minority Affairs and Human Rights, Ejaz Alam Augustine, said in his address that the organization of educational seminars on minorities is a very welcoming step because no religion allows violent behavior. Ejaz Alam Augustine said that Quaid-e-Azam had laid the foundation of a secular Pakistan. He further said that 2.5% of minority people of Pakistan cannot do anything on interfaith harmony alone and this work needs to be done by the majority of people. He said that the court acquitted him after 9 years, but those who falsely accused Asiya Bibi needed to improve the system of justice and law.