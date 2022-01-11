Online sale of HBL PSL 2022 tickets to begin today (Tuesday)

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board has announced details of ticket prices for the HBL Pakistan Super League 2022, which will go on sale today (Tuesday) at 3pm PKT through cricket.bookme.pk.

The first-leg of 15 matches will be played in Karachi from 27 January to 7 February, while the remaining 19 matches will be held in Lahore from 10-27 February. The PCB, in a new initiative, has introduced the early bird offer. This means fans can purchase discounted first-class and general enclosure tickets for all preliminary round matches if booked before 17 January.

The fans, upon submitting their immunisation certificates, can purchase as many as six tickets on one CNIC by visiting cricket.bookme.pk and then selecting HBL PSL icon/match/enclosure/seat after entering CNIC name and number. Payments can be made using Easypaisa/Jazzcash/creditcard/Nift options. Bookme.pk helpline number is 03137786888.

All fans can attend the matches and enjoy the engagement in and around the venues that will be introduced to enhance fan enjoyment and experience. However, fans over the age of 12 need to be fully vaccinated. All ticket-holders will also have to display their immunisation certificates and CNIC at the time of entering the venues.

The ticket prices for the 27 January tournament opener between Karachi Kings and Multan Sultans at the National Stadium, which will take place following the curtain-raiser ceremony, have been fixed at PKR2,500 for VIP enclosure, PKR2,000 for premium enclosure, PKR1,500 for first-class enclosure, and PKR500 for general enclosure.

For the 27 February final at the Gaddafi Stadium, ticket prices have been set at PKR4,000 for VIP enclosure, PKR3,000 for premium enclosure, PKR2,500 for first-class enclosure and PKR1,500 for general enclosure. Ticket prices for the other three play-offs scheduled for 23, 24 and 25 February have been locked at PKR3,000 for VIP enclosure, PKR2,500 for premium enclosure, PKR2,000 for first-class enclosure and PKR1,000 for general enclosure.

For Monday-Thursday league stage matches, ticket prices have been set at PKR2,000 for VIP enclosure, PKR1,750 for premium enclosure, PKR1,250 for first-class enclosure and PKR250 for general enclosure. Ticket prices for single-headers from Friday-Sunday are PKR2,500 for VIP enclosure, PKR2,000 for premium enclosure, PKR1,500 for first-class enclosure and PKR500 for general enclosure. For the six double-headers (three each in Karachi and Lahore), the PCB has fixed ticket prices at PKR3,000 for VIP enclosure, PKR2,500 for premium enclosure, PKR2,000 for first-class enclosure and PKR1,000 for general enclosure.

For the Gaddafi Stadium, fans can also purchase tickets for Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis Enclosures, which have been reserved as Hospitality Stands. Price for these Enclosures range from PKR4,000 to PKR7,000, depending on the day and match.

Enclosure categories:

National Stadium – Fazal Mahmood, Hanif Mohammad, Javed Miandad, (VIP enclosure), Imran Khan, Quaid, Wasim Akram (premium enclosure), Asif Iqbal, Intikhab Alam, Iqbal Qasim, Mohammad Brothers, Nasimul Ghani (first-class enclosures), and Majid Khan, Waqar Hasan, Wasim Bari, Zaheer Abbas (general enclosure)

Gaddafi Stadium – Fazal Mahmood, Imran Khan (VIP enclosure), Rajas and Saeed Anwar (premium enclosure), Abdul Qadir, AH Kardar, Javed Miandad and Sarfraz Nawaz (first-class enclosure) and Hanif Mohammad, Imtiaz Ahmed, Inzamam-ul-Haq, Majid Khan, Nazars, Quaid, Saeed Ahmad, Zaheer Abbas (general enclosure).

Important Ticketing Terms and Conditions

•Individuals above the age of 12 years must be fully vaccinated

•Valid vaccination certificates must be shown at the time of purchase and when gaining access to the stadium

•Wearing of masks is mandatory

•Anyone violating bio secure protocols shall be liable to be evicted out of the stadium

•Anyone who engages in any act or speech towards any player, referee or any other official in a manner which offend or insults that other person on the basis of that person’s race, religion, color or ethnic origin shall be liable to be evicted out of the stadium

•If play is washed out without the toss having taken place a 100 per cent refund is claimable.

•If play does not take place at the ground on the day for which this ticket is valid, a 100 per cent ticket refund will be claimable

•If play is restricted to less than five overs in one innings, a 75 per cent ticket refund will be claimable.

•If play is restricted to five completed overs but less than 10 overs cumulative a 50 per cent refund is claimable.

•If a cumulative of 10 overs or above take place in a Match no refund will be claimable.

•For the avoidance of doubt, if 10 or more overs cumulative are played in a Match, then no refund will be claimable.

•The PCB reserves the right to change ticket prices at its sole discretion based on any government directives and/or NCOC guidelines or instructions relating to crowd attendances at the venue(s).