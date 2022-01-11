Afridi calls opener Ahmed Shehzad a ‘Good Choice’ for Pakistan

Star all-rounder Shahid Khan Afridi has opened up on the future of top-order batter, Ahmed Shehzad. While speaking on Samaa TV, Afridi said he was hopeful that the right-handed batter can still make a comeback in the national team.

“Ahmed Shehzad has played a lot of cricket and I say this that if Pakistan team has an option for an opener, then Ahmed is a very good choice,” Afridi said.

He, however, mentioned that Shehzad will need to perform consistently to make a comeback, as the competition in the top order is tougher than ever.

Afridi, who last batted alongside Pakistan opener for Rawalakot Hawks in the Kashmir Premier League (LPL), said that Shehzad looked positive in his intent, which was missing from his batting in previous years.

“He played a few innings alongside me in the KPL and he was outstanding. He looked very positive and that was something which I didn’t see in his batting for long. He was taking too much pressure previously. But when he plays his natural game, which is his strength, he performs really well.”

The former Pakistan captain said that every franchise holds an opinion about Ahmed and Umar Akmal. He said he had noticed a few changes in Shehzad, but believed that he needed to make a lot of adjustments to be able to make a comeback.

“The good thing is that he is working hard and focusing on cricket which was missing. I hope that he will get a chance in the future and he will have to perform brilliantly in order to get noticed,” he added.