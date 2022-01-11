No lockdown or closure of schools: Fawad Chaudhary

ISLAMABAD: Fawad Chaudhry, Pakistan’s Minister of Information and Broadcasting, stated on Tuesday that the country would not go into another lockdown and denied claims that schools would be closed due to an increase in coronavirus cases.

At a post-cabinet press conference, the information minister claimed the federal cabinet had been notified that the COVID-19 positive ratio throughout the country had doubled.

“But despite this, it is our resolve that we absolutely not impose a lockdown in Pakistan. Our economy cannot bear the burden [of another lockdown],” he said.

The information minister said “an excellent” vaccination campaign was underway and the government had invested $2 billion into the vaccines.

“Pakistan has a success story of dealing with coronavirus. We will not impose a lockdown. We will, however, monitor the situation. We urge everyone to wear masks,” he said.

The information minister said the federal cabinet had also decided to approach the Lahore High Court (LHC) against Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif as he was the guarantor for his brother, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

“Nawaz Sharif acted inappropriately in regard to his health problems. And, in order to reclaim him, the federal cabinet has decided to go to court “The minister of information stated.

Nawaz hasn’t had any medical care in 17 months, according to Chaudhry, and the Punjab government has rejected the papers he sent to extend his stay in London.

“His allegation of leaving the nation was false, and Shahbaz was complicit in the deception.”