A new suspect in the Harmain murder case has been arrested in Karachi

KARACHI: In a raid conducted out by Malir police, a third suspect in the death of a juvenile girl Harmain during a robbery attempt near the Manzil Pump area in Karachi was apprehended.

According to reports, a district Malir investigation team apprehended the suspect, Ali Akber, on the National Highway near Shah Latif Town in Karachi.

“We have recovered a 30-bore pistol from his possession,” they said and added that so far the suspects arrested in the murder case have reached three including Pyar Ali and Shabbir Jhakro.

They said that Pyar Ali was arrested from the spot in an injured condition while trying to flee while Shabbir Jhakro was also arrested in an injured condition after a police encounter on January 01 in Sanghar.

Startling revelations have emerged after the arrest of the first suspect in the Harmain murder case during the probe.

According to an exclusive video statement of the injured suspect Pyar Ali obtained, the organized dacoit gang came from rural districts of the province

“I belong to Sanghar while other five suspects hail from Shahdadpur area,” he said and identified his accomplices as Peru, Gullu, Naeem, Akbar and Haq Nawaz.

The suspect revealed their method of operation, saying that they had been visiting Karachi for the past year and a half to take goods and had hired a home in Nazimabad for a short stay.

“We used to loot medical stores in the city,” he added, adding that they also robbed in the Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Safoora Chowrangi, Malir, New Karachi, Golimar, and Nagan regions.

According to the police, raids were conducted in several areas around the province, and images of all of the individuals involved in the crime were taken.