FS Mahmood stresses upon utilization of all resources to facilitate Pak diaspora

ISLAMABAD: Commending the valuable contributions of overseas Pakistanis in the country’s economic growth and national development, Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood Tuesday stressed upon Pakistan missions abroad to utilize all available resources to facilitate the Pakistani diaspora.

They were advised to undertake sustained efforts in addressing complaints in an effective and time-bound manner.

The foreign secretary held a virtual meeting with Pakistan ambassadors and consuls general across the globe, as well as heads of ministry’s camp offices in Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar and Quetta.

Appreciating the engagement of the ambassadors and consuls general with overseas Pakistanis through E-Kachehreys, the foreign secretary underscored that these interactions with the Pakistani diaspora must continue on a regular basis in line with the Prime Minister’s directive.

The meeting focused on matters pertaining to the Prime Minister’s Performance Delivery Unit (PMDU) and reviewed the systemic issues with respect to redressal of complaints initiated at PCP, with a view to enhancing efficiency and effectiveness of public service delivery and resolution of complaints by Pakistan missions abroad and the ministry’s camp offices in the provincial capitals.

He also highlighted the significance of PCP and E-Kachehreys in identifying and eliminating the systemic issues that impede the timely resolution of complaints and efficient delivery of services to the Pakistani diaspora.

The participants apprised the foreign secretary of the trends in complaints lodged by Pakistani diaspora on PCP and suggested a range of measures for redressal on a sustainable basis.

The foreign secretary affirmed that the recommendations made by the heads of missions would be shared with the relevant government entities to bring further improvement in the public service delivery to the Pakistani diaspora and resolution of their complaints.