HEC declares 147 universities, colleges illegal across country

On Tuesday, Higher Education Commission (HEC) has declared 147 unregistered universities and degree awarding institutes illegal across the country, including 97 institutes in Punjab, reported Daily Times.

The education authority has warned that getting admission to these institutes would be illegal. Meanwhile, 10 degree-awarding institutes in Lahore have been declared invalid.

These included: Institute of Professional Studies, Muslim Town; College of Technical Education; College of Education, New Muslim Town; Matrix Institute of Emerging Sciences; Quaid-i-Azam College of Information Technology, Ferozpur Road; Centre for Health and Population Studies; College of Business Administration, Gulberg; Lahore School of Information Technology, Garden Town; Proceed Institute of Management and IT; and Institute of Computer Technology, Ferozpur Road.

The Higher Education Commission has prohibited students from getting enrolled in 97 universities in Punjab after declaring them illegal. It warned students’ degrees from these institutes will not be recognized.