PCB has decided not to hold the HBL PSL 7 opening ceremony

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided not to hold the opening ceremony of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) season seven. This is bad news for cricket enthusiasts across the country.

According to sources, unlike past editions, there would be no cultural activities on January 27 at National Stadium Karachi. Due to the Covid-19 crisis and logistical issues, the decision was made.

However, there will be a short ceremony in which PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja will address and after it, the first match of the tournament will commence. Defending champions Multan Sultans and Karachi Kings will face each other in the first match.

Meanwhile, the official anthem of this season will be released by January 20 or 21. PCB officials are finalising the program in this regard.

It should be noted that the PSL 6 opening ceremony did not occur at the commencement of the league. It was shot in Turkey, and fans were able to see it thanks to cutting-edge technology.

The first four ceremonies took place in Dubai International Stadium, with the 2020 opening ceremony taking place at Karachi’s National Stadium.