Schools reopen after winter holidays in Lahore

The educational activities have resumed at public and private sector schools in Lahore on Tuesday after three-week winter holidays.

Students are rejoicing to rejoin the schools after the intense winter holidays.

Earlier, the vaccination drive was going on in schools. Punjab Education Minister Dr Murad Raas said that more than 5.6 million children have been vaccinated in schools of Punjab.

He tweeted, “91 percent children in Public schools have been vaccinated and 87 percent children in Private schools have been vaccinated.”

The minister said that the education department along with the Punjab health department has been moving ahead in the inoculation drive.