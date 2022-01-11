Lata Mangeshkar hospitalised after Covid-19 diagnosis

Legendary Indian singer Lata Mangeshkar is hospitalised after being diagnosed with Covid, according to media reports.

According to media reports, the legendary singer was rushed to the hospital soon after her diagnosis and is having mild symptoms as of now.

This was confirmed by Mangeshkar’s niece Rachna.

India on Tuesday reported 1,68,063 new Covid-19 cases and 277 related deaths even as the country’s active count mounted to 8,21,446, data from the Union Ministry of Health showed. The daily positivity rate stood at 10.64 per cent.

The Omicron tally in india has reached 4,461, with Maharashtra reporting the highest number of cases (1,247), followed by Rajasthan (645) and Delhi (546).